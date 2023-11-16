Confirmed Portugal starting XI: Ronaldo makes 204th cap for his country

Portugal have released their starting XI for tonight’s game against Liechtenstein, featuring Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, and Wolves defender Toti Gomes.

Wolves defender Toti Gomes will make his Portugal senior team debut, being selected alongside Antonio Silva in central defence.

Portugal have made seven changes to their previous team XI against Bosnia and Herzegovina. The likes of Diogo Costa, Ruben Dias, Diogo Dalot, Goncalo Inacio, Otavio, Danilo Pereira and Raphael Leao all dropping out.

They are replaced by Jose Sa, Toti Gomes, Antonio Silva, Ruben Neves, Diogo Jota, Bernardo Silva, and Goncalo Ramos.

Portugal currently sit top of Group J on 24 points, and have already confirmed qualification for EURO 2024.

Whilst Liechtenstein sit 6th in Group J, having not picked up a single point after eight games, recording eight losses and conceding 25 goals in the process.