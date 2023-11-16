‘Crucial player’ – Contract issues could force rethink for Barcelona ace

Barcelona’s well documented financial problems, which appeared to begin under the presidency of Josep Maria Bartomeu, have reared their ugly head again and potentially caused a rift with one of the club’s most reliable players.

At a time when the Catalan giants can well do without any more problems, it appears that their lack of funds at this moment has landed them with one.

Although he’s been out of action for a while, there’s little doubt that Frenkie de Jong is the conduit through which much of Barcelona’s best work flows.

One minute back helping out in defence, the next marauding forward to assist or score a goal, de Jong is as near to an indispensable exponent as it’s possible to be.

However, he’s going to have to wait for his reward.

Speaking to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing column, Fabrizio Romano said:

“I wanted to clarify something on Frenkie de Jong’s contract because it’s important to say that Barcelona will not be extending any other contracts this year.

“Not for the Dutchman, for Ronald Araujo or anyone else. It’s because of Financial Fair Play and so they’re not changing any salaries or any contracts in November and December.

“[…] He’s a crucial player as Laporta said many times, so the discussion will take place but it has to be 2024, not now.”

Xavi does have a number of options in the middle of the park at present, but the Dutchman gives his XI something different.

He is the tempo setter for want of a better phrase and the Blaugranes look a far more balanced and cohesive outfit with him in it.

The quicker that his contract difficulties are ironed out, the better for all concerned, or else it could force the player into a rethink.