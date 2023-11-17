Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur are expected to push for a new midfielder in the winter transfer window.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, they have their eyes set on Al-Hilal’s Ruben Neves.

The Portuguese international made a name for himself while playing for Wolves in the Premier League. He was on the radar of some of the biggest clubs in the world during the summer but the 26-year-old ended up joining Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal.

The Middle East club paid £47 million to acquire his services and he earns a whopping £300k-per week. While things seem to be going well on the pitch, reports suggest he hasn’t been able to adjust to life in the Middle East. And, Neves is keen on making a return to Europe in the winter transfer window.

Newcastle United are primary contenders for his services. The Magpies want to sign him on a short loan to cope with the ban of Sandro Tonali. However, it will depend on the outcome of a vote by Premier League clubs who could block affiliate organisations from conducting business.

Even Arsenal are keen on having him in their ranks. Mikel Arteta wants more quality in the centre of the park and he feels Neves could be a great fit for the club. Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur have also entered the race for his services.

Ange Postecoglou could be without the services of Pape Sarr and Yves Bissouma for six weeks at the start of the new year as they will most likely take part in the African Cup of Nations. Meanwhile, the future of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is also uncertain.

As a result, the Australian boss wants to sign a new midfielder. He doesn’t want to end up in a situation where he doesn’t have options to play with. Postecoglou feels Neves could help him go through this period and overall he could be a great addition to the club.

While all three clubs will look to sign him on a short loan, they could even negotiate an option to buy. According to the report, the Saudi Pro League club will look for a fee of around £60 million.