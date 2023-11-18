“Top quality” – Bruno Fernandes would love to have international teammate at Man United

Man United captain Bruno Fernandes has admitted that he would love to have Benfica’s Joao Neves at Man United following reports that the Premier League giants have been scouting the Benfica star.

Scouts belonging to the Manchester club were present at Benfica’s match with Sporting CP last weekend, a game in which Neves scored, and it is not the first time the English clubs have had people watching the midfielder.

According to the Portuguese outlet RECORD, Man United have sent scouts to watch the 19-year-old play on several occasions and are now fully convinced about signing the youngster.

Speaking about the possibility of Neves coming to Manchester, club captain Bruno Fernandes has said via Fabrizio Romano: “I would love to have him at United, he has top quality! But it’s João’s choice…

“He’s a great player but it depends on the coach’s ideas! He will have a great future, in United or somewhere else.”

Neves is a defensive midfielder who is a regular in Benfica’s team at just 19 years of age. The midfielder made his debut for the club last year and has kicked on in Portugal ever since, with multiple clubs across Europe tracking his progress.

Man United are believed to be on the lookout for Casemiro replacements, who is being linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, and Neves is the type of profile that fits what the Premier League club want going forward.

The 19-year-old has a contract at Benfica until 2028, therefore, any bid will need to be a large one to lure him away from the Estádio da Luz.