Video: Jack Grealish produces wholesome moment with wheelchair-bound student after England win

Manchester CIty star Jack Grealish showed his class after the England with a brilliant gesture towards a student after the England game.

Despite being an unused substitute in England’s 2-0 win over Malta in the Euro 2024 qualifier, Grealish showed his class off the pitch.

Before leaving the stadium he was spotted interacting with a journalism student, Tom Horn, who was in a wheelchair in the Wembley corridors for player interviews.

Grealish took the time to chat with Horn, inquiring about his career aspirations and shared a photo opportunity, wishing him success for his future endeavors.

Grealish’s genuine and generous interaction with the aspiring journalist left fans praising his sincerely humble and kind nature which is rare to see in footballers these days.

Watch the now viral video below: