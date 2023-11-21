Video: Harvey Elliott scores stunning freekick for England

The young Liverpool midfielder scored a fantastic freekick against Northern Ireland on Tuesday night.

England are looking to seal their place in the 2025 European Championships as they take on Northern Ireland at Goodison Park.

The Three Lions took the lead through Tyler Morton just after 30 minutes before Harvey Elliott doubled their lead with a stunning free-kick just after half-time.

England is currently top of their group and if nothing changes, they will be five points ahead of Israel in second place.