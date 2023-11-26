Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on the state of the title race as Arsenal go top after Man City and Liverpool draw

Fabrizio Romano has spoken exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column to discuss the state of the Premier League title race after a thrilling weekend of action.

Arsenal went top of the table after beating Brentford 1-0 away from home, which followed Manchester City and Liverpool drawing 1-1 at the Etihad Stadium earlier in the day.

Of course, it’s far too early to make a serious prediction about the destination of the title this year, but Romano weighed in with some thoughts about how it’s looking so far, with Liverpool perhaps surprising a few people by making it clear that they look like being part of a three-horse race for the trophy.

Jurgen Klopp’s side weren’t at their best last season as they dropped out of the top four, but they look much-improved this year and did well to come away with a point against Man City.

Romano still makes Pep Guardiola’s reigning champions the favourites to win the league again, but he also thinks it looks like Arsenal and Liverpool will be there.

“Arsenal made the most of Manchester City and Liverpool taking points off each other in yesterday’s early game. Following the 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium, Kai Havertz popped up with a late winner away to Brentford, giving the Gunners a 1-0 win and sending them top of the Premier League table,” Romano said.

“This year’s title race looks very open, as I expected. We’re not seeing anyone running away with it, and I expect it will continue to be close in the months ahead. I’m impressed with Arsenal and see them fighting for the title until the end. I’d still say that Man City remain the favourites but Arsenal are there and will be there.

“Liverpool have also shown that they are ready to fight – they’re third at the moment but it’s so close at the top, so it looks like it’s going to be a very interesting battle this season. I expected it to be mainly between City and Arsenal, but it looks like Liverpool will be there too.”