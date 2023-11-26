Manchester United claimed all three points against Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday evening, winning 3-0. The best of the bunch came in the opening minutes from Alejandro Garnacho.

Alejandro Garnacho scored a sensational goal-of-the-season contender as Manchester United secured a victory over Everton in the Toffees’ first game following their 10-point deduction. Garnacho’s remarkable third-minute bicycle kick, launched into the net over Jordan Pickford, silenced the home crowd at Goodison Park amid anti-Premier League protests.

Despite Garnacho’s early stunner, Everton had several chances in the first half, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin testing United’s goalkeeper Andre Onana and missing a clear opportunity with a free header over the bar. Kobbie Mainoo, making his debut for United, made a crucial clearance off the line.

In the second half, Marcus Rashford converted a penalty after Anthony Martial was tripped in the box, and Martial himself sealed the victory with a goal, concluding a fluid team move.

The scoreline slightly flattered the Red Devils as Everton were mightily unlucky not to find the back of the net; Sean Dyche’s team had more expected goals than the visitors, 2.73 – 2.18.

United moved up to sixth in the Premier League four points behind the top four, while Everton remained in 19th position, facing significant challenges at the bottom end of the table, five points from safety.

After the game Erik ten Hag described the wonder goal from Garnacho and the rest of his team’s performance:

“[Garnacho’s goal] is probably goal of the season. Also the build-up, not just the finish, was very good. The finish is fantastic. After the start of the game, we were too easy-going.

“I criticised the team at half-time. They thought they were already there. You can’t do that. You have to do 100 minutes on the pitch. Second half we did very well,” he said live on Sky Sports.