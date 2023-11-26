Manchester United wonderkid Alejandro Garnacho scored a stunning goal to give the team the lead against Everton.

All the talk before the game was about Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo.

Then his FA Youth Cup winning teammate Alejandro Garnacho stole the show.

This was Garnacho’s first Premier League goal of the season, and what a goal it was. A stunning overhead kick you will want to see over and over again.

In just the third minute of the game, it was the dream start for Manchester United to quieten the Goodison Park crowd.

WHAT A GOAL ALEJANDRO GARNACHO!!!! ???? pic.twitter.com/L9h1inY5rT — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 26, 2023

Gary Neville’s live reaction on Sky Sports was priceless, he said:

“I can’t believe it. I don’t think I’ve ever been in a stadium where I’ve seen an overhead kick as good as that, and I was on the pitch for Wayne Rooney’s in the Manchester derby.

“That was unbelievable what we’ve just seen. Wow. that is a magical goal.”

What an outrageous goal it was, fitting of winning any football match but to score it in the opening few minutes on foreign soil is something special. It draws a silence from the home fans with the odd few applauding the sheer brilliance of it.