Barcelona president comments on Xaxi following reports of sacking

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has backed his manager Xavi to turn the Catalan club’s form around after reports that the Spanish coach could be on the verge of getting the sack.

According to Javi Miguel, Xavi’s job will be in danger if Barcelona don’t win against Porto in the Champions League on Tuesday night as the Portuguese club challenge them for the top spot in their group.

However, Laporta has played down this talk and has backed his manager ahead of the big game.

“We are with Xavi. 100% guaranteed, our support will be total. He’s our manager and we are proud to have him as a coach,” the Barca president said via Fabrizio Romano.

Xavi then responded to these comments by stating: “I feel the support from the club and from the president. Strong support. No doubts on that.”

These reports have been brought about as Barcelona currently sit fourth in La Liga having failed to win five of their opening 14 matches. The Catalan club are also under pressure in the Champions League and an exit at the group stage again would be a disaster for the Spanish giants.

It seems Xavi will be given time to turn things around at Barcelona and the next four matches will be huge for how the club’s season will look.

