Fulham vs Wolves team news

Fulham (15th in the Premier League) take on Wolves (12th in the Premier League) on Monday 27th of November, at Craven Cottage, at 20:00 PM (GMT).

The last time these two sides faced, the game ended a 1-1 draw. Goals from Manor Solomon for Fulham, and Pablo Sarabia for Wolves.

Fulham lost their last Premier League game, losing 3-1 to Aston Villa. Goals from John McGinn, Ollie Watkins and an own goal from Antonee Robinson for Villa, and a goal from Raul Jimenez for Fulham.

Wolves won their last Premier League game, beating Tottenham 2-1. Goals from Pablo Sarabia and Mario Lemina for Wolves, and a goal from Brennan Johnson for Spurs.

How to watch Fulham vs Wolves

Date: Monday, November 27th, 2023

Kickoff: 20:00 PM (GMT)

TV Network: Sky Sports

Venue: Craven Cottage

Team News:

Fulham will be without Rodrigo Carvalho, Adama Traore, Issa Diop and Oluwatosin Adarabioyo through injury, as well as Joao Palhinha through suspension.

Wolves will be without Joseph Hodge, Pedro Neto and Nelson Semedo through injury, as well as Craig Dawson through suspension.

Predicted XI:

Fulham: Leno, Robinson, Ream, Bassey, Castagne, Reed, Iwobi, Willian, Pereira, Reid, Jimenez.

Wolves: Sa, T. Gomes, Bueno, Kilman, Ait-Nouri, J. Gomes, Lemina, Bellegarde, Doherty, Cunha, Hwang.