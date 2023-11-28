PSG in advanced talks over transfer of wonderkid also liked by Chelsea

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly in advanced talks over the potential transfer of Corinthians wonderkid Gabriel Moscardo, who has also been linked with Chelsea.

The 18-year-old is considered a huge talent and it seems inevitable that he’ll earn a big move to a top European club at some point in the near future.

Goal have been among the sources to recently link Moscardo with Chelsea, but now reliable journalist Santi Aouna has posted the following on X, formerly Twitter, naming PSG as the Brazilian youngster’s most likely next destination…

?EXCL: ?????? #Brasileirão ? Le PSG est en négociations avancées avec Rodolfo Ximenes, l'agent de Gabriel Moscardo ?? ? Paris est ACTUELLEMENT le mieux placé pour la signature du milieu de terrain de Corinthians ?? ? Dans les prochains jours, Luis Campos va rencontrer les… pic.twitter.com/xuwMPEEEuH — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) November 28, 2023

Moscardo is a huge talent and it would have been exciting to see him in the Premier League, though it now seems he’s going to be a statement signing by PSG instead.

Ligue 1 could be a good place for Moscardo’s development, though it’s also worth questioning if he’d likely get much playing time at the Parc des Princes given that there’s so much quality competition in their squad.

Moscardo could form an exciting long-term partnership with another highly-rated teenager in the form of Warren Zaire-Emery, giving PSG potentially the best midfield in the world in a few years’ time.