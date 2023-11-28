Manchester United team news vs Galatasaray

Galatasaray (3rd in Champions League Group A) take on Manchester United (4th in Champions League Group A) on Wednesday 29th of November, at RAMS Park, at 17:45 PM (GMT).

The last time these two sides faced, Galatasaray beat Manchester United 3-2 at Old Trafford. Goals coming from Rasmus Hojlund (x2) for United, and Wilfried Zaha, Muhammed Kerem Akturkoglu and Mauro Icardi scoring for Galatasaray.

Galatasaray lost their last Champions League game, losing 2-1 to Bayern Munich. Goals coming from Harry Kane (x2) for Bayern, and Cedric Bakambu for Galatasaray.

Manchester United also lost their last Champions League game, losing 4-3 to Copenhagen. Goals from Rasmus Hojlund (x2) and Bruno Fernandes for United, and goals from Mohamed Elyounoussi, Diogo Goncalves, Lukas Lerager and Roony Bardghji for Copenhagen.

How to watch Galatasaray vs Manchester United

Date: Wednesday, November 29th, 2023

Kickoff: 17:45 PM (GMT)

TV Network: BT Sport

Venue: RAMS Park

Team News:

Manchester United will be without Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Mason Mount, Jonny Evans, Christian Eriksen, Tyrell Malacia and Amad Diallo through injury, whilst Rasmus Hojlund and Antony should be fit to face Galatasaray. However United will be without Marcus Rashford through suspension after his sending off against Copenhagen.

Predicted XI:

Galatasaray: Muslera, Tasende, Bardakci, Sanchez, Boey, Torreira, Ayhan, Zaha, Akturkoglu, Ziyech, Icardi.

Manchester United: Onana, Shaw, Lindelof, Maguire, Dalot, Mainoo, McTominay, Garnacho, Fernandes, Martial, Hojlund.