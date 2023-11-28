Gary Neville disagrees with Jamie Carragher on Arsenal’s Premier League title hopes

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has made it clear that he thinks Arsenal are more likely to win the Premier League title this year than they were last season.

Neville posted his thoughts from his official account on X, formerly Twitter, in response to his fellow Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher, who said he wasn’t as convinced by Mikel Arteta’s side this term, as their attacking performances have been less good.

Carragher noted that Arsenal had shown some improvement in defence, but there has probably been a bigger drop-off in what their attacking players are producing, which will probably come back to haunt them at some stage.

Neville disagrees, explaining in the post below that they’re now a team more capable of winning when they’re not playing well, which is something they didn’t have last season…

In my opinion this team is far more likely to win the league than last years. They weren’t capable of playing below par last year and amassing these points. City were less attractive to watch last year than in previous years but won the treble. I see this with Arsenal this year… https://t.co/te1LU0IK3H — Gary Neville (@GNev2) November 28, 2023

Arsenal fans will of course be hoping the style of football they’re producing can improve, but the important thing at the end of the day will be results.

The Gunners have a history of playing some great football, but it’s so often been their defence that has let them down, so this might be viewed as quite a welcome change.

If you can get both things right, then that’s ideal, but there are few perfect teams in football, so we’ll have to see if this is truly Arsenal’s best chance of success, or if better attacking performances will come at some point.