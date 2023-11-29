Arsenal team news vs Lens

Arsenal (1st in Champions League Group B) take on Lens (3rd in Champions League Group B) on Wednesday 29th of November, at the Emirates Stadium, at 20:00 PM (GMT).

The last time these two sides faced, Lens beat Arsenal 2-1. Goals from Adrien Thomasson and Elye Wahi for Lens, and a goal from Gabriel Jesus for Arsenal.

Arsenal won their last Champions League game, beating Sevilla 2-0 at the Emirates. Goals from Leandro Trossard and Bukayo Saka securing the victory for the Gunners.

Lens however lost their last Champions League game, losing 1-0 to PSV. The only goal of the game being scored by Luuk de Jong.

How to watch Arsenal vs Lens

Date: Wednesday, November 29th, 2023

Kickoff: 20:00 PM (GMT)

TV Network: BT Sport

Venue: Emirates Stadium

Team News:

Arsenal will be without Fabio Vieira, Thomas Partey, Emile Smith Rowe and Jurrien Timber through injury, whilst the rest of the squad looks to be fit and available to face Lens.

Predicted XI:

Arsenal: Raya, Zinchenko, Gabriel, Saliba, White, Rice, Jorginho, Havertz, Martinelli, Jesus, Saka.

Lens: Samba, Medina, Danso, Gradit, Machado, Mendy, Abdul Samed, Frankowski, Thomasson, Sotoca, Wahi.