AC Milan in hot pursuit of Arsenal’s £20 million man

AC Milan are reportedly preparing to sign Arsenal center-back Jakub Kiwior in the upcoming January transfer window.

Despite the Gunners securing the 23-year-old talent for £20m from Spezia last January, Kiwior has seen limited action, making mostly cameo appearances off the bench in 10 games across all competitions this season.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta appears committed to the center-back pairing of Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba, making it challenging for Kiwior to secure a regular spot. Additionally, Kiwior’s ability to play as a left-back faces competition from Oleksandr Zinchenko in the Arsenal squad.

For him to fulfill his potential, gaining regular playing time is crucial, making a move away from the Emirates in January potentially the best development path.

Italian outlet Calciomercato reports that AC Milan has shown interest in bringing Kiwior back to Serie A, closely monitoring the defender over the past few weeks.

AC Milan faces defensive challenges with several players sidelined due to injuries, prompting manager Stefan Piolo to seek two new centre-backs in the January transfer window.

This is a move that benefits all parties; Arsenal cannot guarantee the Polish international game time, however, they still want him to progress. In contrast, Milan are in desperate need of centre-backs, so a Serie A return for Kiwior could be the best scenario in January.