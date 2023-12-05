Arsenal set key condition for €25m player to leave in January transfer window

Arsenal have reportedly decided they could sell Jakub Kiwior this January, but they want a permanent exit rather than a loan deal amid interest from AC Milan.

The Poland international joined the Gunners from Spezia last winter and has looked very promising whenever he’s played, though the sheer depth of this squad means it looks like a big challenge for him to establish himself as a regular starter.

According to Calciomercato, Milan are interested in bringing Kiwior back to Serie A this January, but it seems the two clubs remain some distance apart on any kind of an agreement.

The report makes it clear that Arsenal spent around €25m on Kiwior just a year ago, so would not want to make a loss on that fee.

The 23-year-old looks like he could be a solid signing for Milan, but some Arsenal fans will surely be concerned about the prospect of the team losing important depth at the back.

Kiwior seems a good option to come in and allow the likes of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes to rest from time to time over what is likely to be a long and challenging season.

Saliba’s injury towards the end of last season ended up being hugely costly to Mikel Arteta’s side in the title race, so they’ll surely be desperate to avoid being too short of cover again.