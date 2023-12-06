Exclusive: Liverpool FC expert reveals interest in Arsenal transfer target and rates chances of deal

Liverpool FC writer Neil Jones has admitted the Reds have had a past interest in Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz, who is being linked with the club again.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Jones explained that Luiz is a player he likes a lot, whilst also suggesting he’d be the right fit for the kind of player Jurgen Klopp and co. tend to go for.

Luiz has shone at Villa Park in recent times, with Fabrizio Romano exclusively revealing here that the Brazil international is Arsenal’s top priority target for January, even if a deal could be complicated to get done.

Jones also feels Luiz is going to be very difficult to get out of Villa this January, so it seems he’s not optimistic about the links between Liverpool and the 25-year-old.

Still, at least Liverpool managed to get so many quality additions through the door in that area of the pitch during the summer, which ended up being a very impressive rebuilding job in difficult circumstances.

“Douglas Luiz is a player I like, and a player who Liverpool briefly looked at it in the summer of 2022,” Jones said.

“His form for Aston Villa has been excellent, and at 25 he is more in Liverpool’s age-bracket than Kimmich.

“The trouble is, Villa are hardly likely to sell at this point, and their finances mean they certainly don’t need to do so on the cheap.”

Arsenal and Liverpool both look like major players in this season’s title race, so it would certainly be intriguing if they were to battle it out for the signing of Luiz this January, and what effect it would have on the rest of the campaign.