Video: Darwin Nunez and Szoboszlai link-up to confirm three points for Liverpool

Liverpool have beaten Sheffield United 2-0 at Bramall Lane to go within two points of Arsenal at the top of the Premier League.

It wasn’t a good display from Jurgen Klopp’s men but the bare minimum they needed to do was bring the three points back to Anfield.

The Reds took the lead after 37 minutes when Virgil van Dijk scored from a corner and the second would not follow until injury time in the second half.

Darwin Nunez picked out Dominik Szoboszlai and the Hungary international smashed the ball into the back of the net to confirm the win for the Merseyside club.

