Alan Shearer slams Arsenal star after Luton performance

Alan Shearer was not too impressed with the performance of Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya on Tuesday night.

A lot has been made about the Spanish shot-stopper’s move to the Emirates mainly due to the nature of his arrival and how it usurps Aaron Ramsdale.

Currently, on loan from Brentford, Arsenal is expected to make his move permanent although fans won’t be filled with confidence after his performance away at Luton Town.

Raya was at fault for two of the three goals that the Gunners conceded and if not for a 96th-minute Declan Rice header, would’ve cost his team two vital points in the title race.

Newcastle legend, Shearer, openly criticised the Arsenal man after the game and questioned the overall idea of a modern goalkeeper.

“It’s the obsession with having a footballing goalkeeper these days where you forget the fundamentals of shot stopping and collecting a cross.” He said via London World.

“Raya never looks comfortable from the cross. It’s a huge error from the goalkeeper.”

The league leaders travel to Villa Park on the weekend to face off against old manager, Unai Emery, as they look to extend their advantage at the summit of the Premier League.