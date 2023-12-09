Manchester United want to raid PL rivals for key man who will transform their transfer department

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing up a move for the Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth.

According to 90 Min, Manchester United are set to overhaul their footballing structure under Sir Jim Ratcliffe and they could look to appoint Ashworth as the head of their footballing department.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to purchase 25% of Manchester United by the end of this month and an official confirmation could arrive before Christmas.

Manchester United could certainly use a quality sporting director. They have spent a substantial amount of money in recent seasons but a number of big-money signings have been quite underwhelming for them.

They need to get more value out of their expenses and someone like Ashworth could certainly make that happen. Newcastle have been quite intelligent with their signings since the takeover and Ashworth could help Manchester United bring in the right players as well.

A club of Manchester United’s stature is expected to compete for major trophies every season. However, the Red Devils have not been able to win a major trophy since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson. They have been one of the biggest spenders in European football since then, but the performances on the pitch have been quite underwhelming.

Players like Jadon Sancho and Antony for example have come at a premium, but both players have failed to establish themselves as regular starters for the club. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United can lure Ashworth to the club and transform their recruitment.

