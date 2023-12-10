Jude Bellingham singled out one Real Betis fan who insulted him during his celebration on Sunday afternoon.

The English midfielder once again scored for Los Blancos on Saturday as they drew 1-1 with Real Betis.

After beautifully controlling a Brahim Diaz pass, Bellingham slotted the ball into the bottom corner before turning away to celebrate in front of the opposition fans.

New fan footage shows the midfielder blowing a kiss to a Betis fan who gave him the middle finger in the crowd.