Jamie Redknapp has told Howe to go and sign Europa League winner in January

Former Liverpool and Tottenham man Jamie Redknapp has issued some transfer advice to Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe.

The Magpies are currently without their first-choice goalkeeper Nick Pope due to a serious injury, and Redknapp believes the club would do well to pounce for former Manchester United ‘keeper David de Gea on a free transfer to replace the England shot-stopper.

“I would say that bringing in David de Gea for Martin Dubravka would be an upgrade after what he did at Manchester United,” the pundit said.

He added: “It’s a nasty injury, and so when you’ve got a goalkeeper of that quality I would do it and not wait as others might move ahead of you.

“I’m surprised someone hasn’t taken him already to be honest.”

Pope has been a key player for Newcastle and it won’t be easy to find cover for him, but De Gea is one of the biggest names still available on the market at the moment.

The Spaniard has been a free agent since leaving United at the end of his contract in the summer, and it’s thought that he’s turned down offers from Saudi clubs.

De Gea may well be tempted, therefore, by the chance to play in the Premier League again with a big club like Newcastle.

