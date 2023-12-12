Newcastle to call upon error-prone former Champions League finalist

Loris Karius is poised to make his first Champions League appearance in over five years, potentially starting for Newcastle United against AC Milan in their upcoming fixture.

This opportunity arises amid a significant injury crisis for Newcastle, with first-choice goalkeeper Nick Pope expected to be sidelined for four months due to a shoulder injury.

Although Martin Dubravka replaced Pope, the Slovakia international is reportedly struggling with a recent knock. If Dubravka is unavailable, Karius may step into the side, marking his debut in European competitions for the Magpies.

When questioned about Dubravka’s availability for the crucial clash against Serie A giants in their final group game on Wednesday, Eddie Howe responded in his pre-match press conference: “that’s currently unclear”

While the German hasn’t played this season, he was included in the lineup last season for the Carabao Cup final against Manchester United when Pope was suspended. Karius previously featured for Besiktas in the Europa League during the 2018/19 and 2019/20 seasons, and this upcoming match could mark his return to the Champions League after his last appearance in the final for Liverpool against Real Madrid, where he made two costly errors in a 3-1 defeat.

In a game where Newcastle need a result, having to rely on a third-choice keeper that is famous for errors doesn’t fill you with great confidence, it has to be said.