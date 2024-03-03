30-year-old has told Newcastle he wants to leave

Newcastle United goalkeeper Loris Karius has reportedly made it clear to the club that he’d like to leave for a new challenge.

It seems Newcastle are also keen to let Karius go, so the German shot-stopper may well get the chance to find a new club in the summer.

Newcastle may need to make sales due to Financial Fair Play this summer, and it seems like there is interest in Karius.

Serie A clubs are said to be monitoring the 30-year-old’s situation, and one imagines most fans won’t be too bothered to see him leave St James’ Park after playing a minimal role since he joined.

Nick Pope will likely be Newcastle’s first choice in goal again once he returns from injury, while Martin Dubravka offers a very capable backup in that position.

There is little need for Karius, so one imagines there’ll be a mutual agreement for him to leave at the end of this season.

