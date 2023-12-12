“Kamikaze football” – a fired up Rio Ferdinand sounds off on Man United’s performances after early Champions League exit

Rio Ferdinand criticised Manchester United’s style of play, referring to it as “kamikaze football,” following their exit from European competition.

The 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich at Old Trafford meant Manchester United finished at the bottom of their Champions League group. Despite a Europa League place being a possibility with a victory, the team’s lackluster performance and few goal-scoring opportunities led to their elimination from European competitions.

The criticism highlights the challenges facing Erik ten Hag’s side and the need for improvement in their playing style.

Rio Ferdinand expressed criticism for Manchester United’s earlier performances in the Champions League group stage, stating the team’s inability to maintain leads. The squandering of leads contributed to Manchester United’s lowest-ever return in the group stage of the Champions League.

“When the group came out, you would have expected Manchester United to go through,” Ferdinand exclaimed on TNT Sports. “12 goals, 15 conceded – there’s the problem right there. It’s kamikaze football almost, like basketball – you attack, we attack. You can’t do that at this level, you get punished.”

This critique underscores the team’s struggles and suggests a need for improvements in consistency and game management. But in saying that, the only consistent thing about Man United this season has been their injury troubles which has seen players play out of position at times in order to field a starting eleven.

The Red Devils are out of the Champions League and the Carabao Cup, so now their only hope of success is the Premier League and FA Cup, but Manchester United fans won’t be holding their breath.