Video: Rio Ferdinand makes outrageous Man City prediction

Rio Ferdinand has long been an acquired taste with his faux street cred and loud mouth, and the former Man United defender has done it again with an outrageous prediction for Man City.

Whilst chatting with Joleon Lescott and Laura Woods on TNT Sports, Ferdinand had the audacity to suggest that Pep Guardiola’s side have the easiest run-in of the three teams vying for the Premier League title.

The likes of Aston Villa, Brighton and Hove Albion, West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur, all of whom City have to play, will surely have something to say about that.

At this stage of the campaign and with so much at stake, no games are easy for any team.

"On paper, Man City have the easier run-in" ?@rioferdy5, @JoleonLescott and @laura_woodsy take a look at the remaining fixtures between the Premier League's top 3? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/Jya4IsdCQY — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 3, 2024

Pictures from TNT Sports