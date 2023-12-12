Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

A report from 90 Min claims that the 24-year-old defender harbours doubts over his place in the side in the long term. Apparently, clubs like Arsenal and Liverpool are keen on signing the Uruguayan international defender and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Araujo is versatile enough to operate as a central defender as well as a right-back. Barcelona have often used him as a full-back and the player has publicly admitted that he is unhappy with that role.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal or Liverpool decide to make a move for him in the coming weeks in order to test Barcelona’s resolve. The Spanish club are going through financial difficulties and they could be tempted if there is a lucrative proposal on the table.

Arsenal could certainly use a quality defender like him to partner William Saliba at the heart of the defence. The 24-year-old has all the attributes to develop into a world-class player and he would be a solid long-term investment for the Gunners.

Similarly, Liverpool need to bring in a quality, long-term alternative to Joel Matip and Araujo certainly fits the profile. It will be interesting to see if the likes of Darwin Nunez can help them convince the Barcelona defender to move to Anfield.

Liverpool have Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk as the only reliable central defenders at the club right now. Signing someone like Araujo could prove to be an exceptional investment.