Ronald Araujo has stated that he is happy at Barcelona and won’t be leaving the Nou Camp in the upcoming summer transfer window after links with Manchester United.

The Uruguay international has established himself as one of the most sought-after defenders on the planet over the past two seasons.

Due to his good performances, Araujo has garnered the attention of a host of top European clubs including Manchester United who are badly in need of a new central defender.

The 25-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford back in January after the club were hit with a plethora of injuries to their defensive line.

Ronald Araujo rules out move

But it seems like any move in the near future will be very unlikely after Araujo claimed that he is happy in Barcelona.

“There’s been a lot of talk about this issue, but I’m happy in Barcelona,” He said via Football Espana.

“In addition, we have to finish the season well because there are still challenges, also with Uruguay with the Copa America.”

Questions have been asked about the future of multiple players at the Spanish club after the news broke that Xavi would be stepping down at the end of the season, with no replacement named as of yet.

With Araujo now seemingly out of reach, United will certainly turn their attention to another option and will likely part ways with Jonny Evans and Harry Maguire in the summer.