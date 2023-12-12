Exclusive: Chelsea bosses have concern regarding transfers and changing managers

Chelsea chiefs are concerned about chopping and changing managers too much in case it puts off players, according to Ben Jacobs.

Speaking to exclusively to CaughtOffside for his column in the Daily Briefing, Jacobs discussed the situation surrounding Mauricio Pochettino’s position as Chelsea manager, suggesting he’s probably safe for the time being, even if results are not going well at the moment.

The Argentine took over at Stamford Bridge in the summer, but so far he’s struggling in much the same way that Graham Potter and Frank Lampard did last season, with Chelsea still slumped down in mid-table.

Blues fans will no doubt be frustrated, but it seems key figures at the west London club don’t want to keep on changing managers as it might harm them in the transfer market.

“My understanding is that it was agreed when Pochettino joined that an end-of-season review, a kind of two-way appraisal, would take place,” Jacobs said.

“And Chelsea’s senior leadership still feel Christopher Nkunku’s return from injury, and thus his first Chelsea minutes, will make all the difference.

“The owners also know they can’t keep chopping and changing, especially right before a window, since it paints a picture of an unstable club and might put some players off.

“Pochettino hasn’t lost the support of either the owners or the dressing room. His main short-term concern is keeping the fan base on side, and a loss to Sheffield United would certainly cause a meltdown amongst some supporters.”

He added: “The other factor is just Pochettino is learning to adapt to the model. And that has led to teething problems. The key question is really whether Pochettino continues to buy into the Chelsea project since if he doesn’t it’s the beginning of the end. His relationship with Behdad Eghbali will pretty much define everything.”

It will be interesting to see how much Chelsea will keep being patient with Pochettino, however, if things continue like this.