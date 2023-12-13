Jaap Stam claims £80 million forward is ‘not good enough’ to play for Manchester United

The former Manchester United defender has not been impressed with the performances of Antony since he joined the club last year.

Erik ten Hag’s side were eliminated from all European competitions on Tuesday night after they finished bottom of their Champions League group.

This encapsulates the Red Devils’ poor start to the season with the finger being pointed at their recruitment over the past two seasons.

In particular, the signings of Antony from Ajax and Andre Onana from Inter Milan who hasn’t covered himself in glory during his opening few months.

Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast Stam singled out Antony and stated that Manchester United’s recruitment team need to make the ‘right choices’.

‘From what I’ve seen from Antony, he’s not good enough at this level that we’re looking for at United,’ Stam said via the Daily Mail.

‘When you’re looking at Antony now, at this moment, you don’t see where he can make the progress to make the next step in the Premier League,’

There is no rest for the Manchester United squad as they must face the daunting challenge of a trip to Anfield this weekend as they will be without both Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire, who picked up injuries on Tuesday.