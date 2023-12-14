Moises Caicedo reveals why he chose Chelsea over Liverpool

The former Brighton star turned down a last-minute move to Liverpool so he could join Chelsea in the summer.

Moises Caicedo was one of the most sought-after players in England during last summer’s transfer window as several big hitters were linked with his name.

After Arsenal failed to acquire the 22-year-old in January, they moved on to Wet Ham’s Declan Rice, ruling them out of the race for his signature.

It looked like Chelsea was set to sign the Ecuadorian to complete their midfield rebuild before Liverpool came out of left field with a monumental offer.

But although Jurgen Klopp himself hinted that the move would happen, Caicedo ended up turning down the Reds and moved to Stamford Bridge for a record £115 million.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the 22-year-old revealed why he chose the London club over top-of-the-table Liverpool.

“I was talking with Chelsea for a long time. It was impossible to say not to Chelsea, because they were with me supporting me,” he said.

“They were with me, and in the last moment Liverpool called me but it was [too] late because I wanted to play for Chelsea. It was tough to say no to Chelsea.”