Video: Jarrell Quansah scores first-ever Liverpool goal with epic strike

Liverpool FC
After the shock of going behind to Union SG in their Europa League game, Liverpool were soon back on level terms thanks to Jarrell Quansah’s first-ever senior goal.

Jurgen Klopp is unlikely to have been happy by what he saw in the opening half hour, but as the game approached half-time, Quansah’s striker’s finish would surely have put a smile on his face.

Curtis Jones swung in a corner from the right which evaded everyone before dropping at Quansah’s feet.

He didn’t need asking twice as he buried it in the back of the net.

Pictures from TNT Sports, CBS Sports Golazo and Direkt 6

