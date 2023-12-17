“That’s the only way” – Lennon says Premier League manager would only join Manchester United on one condition

Aaron Lennon believes Unai Emery may leave Aston Villa to join Manchester United at the end of the season but only if he is promised a long-term project.

Erik ten Hag is under huge pressure and Manchester United continue to have problems on and off the pitch.

They have already lost 7 games in the league this season out of 16 played, as they sit 8th in the table, 7 points off the 4th spot and 12 points off the top of the table.

They have also been knocked out of Europe, finishing last in their Champions League group comprising of Bayern Munich, Galatasaray and Copenhagen.

There are suggestions that the Dutch manager has lost the dressing room and may not last the season with several managers already being linked with the job.

One manager who has been recently linked with Aston Villa’s Unai Emery who has done a remarkable job since replacing Steven Gerrard last year.

He guided them to a 7th place finish last season, their highest position since 2010 and in doing so they qualified for the UEFA Europa Conference League.

This season, Villa are being spoken in the same conversation as other title contenders with them sitting 2nd in the table on 38 point, just one point behind league leaders Arsenal.

When asked if Emery would leave Aston Villa to join United right now, Lennon told talkSPORT:

“No chance. I don’t believe so. He has got a squad that is absolutely flying.

“Obviously, Man United are one of the biggest clubs in the world, but unless they go there saying he has got a three, four-year project to get it right, I think that’s the only way.

“Potentially, not right now, maybe at the end of the season, not right now.”

? “I don’t know who’d take the job. Who would actually want that?” ? “No chance Emery leaves Villa for Man United right now. No chance.” Aaron Lennon feels there’s ’no chance’ Unai Emery would join #MUFC right now pic.twitter.com/M2ROEBlWYX — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) December 14, 2023

United’ problems go beyond their manager which is why any manager will think twice before joining them at the moment.

Many managers have come in recently but failed to revive the English giants.

The only way Emery would be tempted to leave Villa for United is if he is promised a long-term project with the resources to rebuild the side.