Arsenal star says recent Mikel Arteta decision has “made him better”

Arsenal star David Raya has stated that the competition he is having with Aaron Ramsdale at the North London club this season has made him a better goalkeeper.

Mikel Arteta’s decision to bring in Raya from Brentford over the summer has sparked a lot of debate amongst the football community as many feel it is creating unnecessary competition at the Emirates Stadium this season.

Both Raya and Ramsdale have made a lot of mistakes during the current campaign, which has added to the chat about the goalkeeper position at Arsenal, but the Spanish shot-stopper is adamant that Arteta’s decision to bring him to the North London club to compete for the number one jersey has made him a better player.

David Raya opens up on Aaron Ramsdale competition for Arsenal goalkeeper role

Speaking about his relationship with Ramsdale and the goalkeeper spot at Arsenal, Raya states that the Englishman is a great goalkeeper and that the duo have a solid bond despite competing with each other.

“He is a top, top goalkeeper and a top, top team-mate,” said the Spanish goalie via The Standard. “We are team-mates, we are fighting for one position.