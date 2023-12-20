La Liga giants enter race for 12-goal Man United star and propose interesting swap deal

The future of Jadon Sancho at Man United will be decided over the coming month and one of Spain’s biggest teams has entered the race for the English winger.

The 23-year-old has been banished from the Manchester club’s first team following a falling out with Erik ten Hag and the Dutch coach wants him away from Old Trafford in 2024.

According to SPORT, Barcelona have now joined the race for Sancho and the report states that the Catalan giants are willing to offer Raphinha in exchange.

The Brazilian has not been a guaranteed starter for Xavi this season but it is not certain if he would be open to moving back to the Premier League.

Raphinha has played 16 times for Barcelona this season, scoring two goals and providing a further six assists, and would offer Ten Hag a direct replacement for Sancho when the 23-year-old leaves.

As for the Englishman, clubs in Germany are also keeping an eye on his situation at Man United but it remains to be seen if it will be one of them that ends his disastrous spell at the Manchester club, which looks likely to end with the winger having played 82 matches, scoring 12 goals and assisting a further six.