Top Man United earner receives ‘important’ January offer from Saudi club

Casemiro is reportedly considering leaving Manchester United in the January transfer window.

That’s according to a recent report from Marca, who claims the Brazilian has ‘received an important offer’ from a club in Saudi Arabia’s Pro League.

The South American is expected to be one of the first big-name players to leave Old Trafford as Erik ten Hag and incoming shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe plot a major squad overhaul.

And with the former Real Madrid midfielder listed as the Red Devils’ top earner on £350,000-per week (Spotrac), his mid-season options are understandably limited.

There is interest in his services from the lucrative Pro League though, and according to Marca, the South American already has an offer on the table — one he is ‘considering’ amid a possible ‘change of scenery’.

Whether or not the unnamed Saudi club can meet United’s demands remains to be seen though.

During his first 18 months at Old Trafford, Casemiro, who has up to three-and-a-half years left on his deal, has scored 11 goals and registered seven assists in 63 games in all competitions.