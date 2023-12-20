Video: Dominik Szoboszlai breaks the deadlock with screamer

The Hungarian midfielder opened the scoring for Liverpool with a thunderous strike from outside the box and into the bottom corner.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been all over West Ham in the opening half-hour as they look to seal progression into the next round of the Carabao Cup.

After several probing efforts, Liverpool has finally broken the deadlock thanks to Dominik Szoboszlai.

The midfielder picked up the ball just outside the area before rifling the ball into the bottom corner.