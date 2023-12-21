Barcelona or Real Madrid could offer Mason Greenwood footballing redemption

Man United outcast, Mason Greenwood, continues to excel for Getafe in La Liga, and his form has caught the attention of the Spanish top-flight’s three biggest clubs.

According to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Football Espana), both Barcelona and Real Madrid are keeping tabs on the 22-year-old.

Atletico Madrid are also believed to be firming up any initial interest after Greenwood inspired Getafe to a 3-3 draw on Tuesday.

Of course, for any of the three Spanish teams to have any chance of signing the player, they’ll need to get the express agreement of Man United.

Though his is an incredibly delicate situation, Greenwood could find that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his team, once confirmed as taking over the football side of the business, take a hard-nosed decision on the player which could see him resurrect his career at Old Trafford.

It would be a big call should it happen, given the outcry in the summer when it appeared that United were testing the water from a supporter perspective.

The backlash was ultimately what saw Greenwood move on loan to Getafe in the first place.

With over half of the season still to go, there’s plenty of football to be played and Greenwood’s situation is likely to become much clearer the nearer we are to the culmination of the campaign.