Premier League club contact Man United over signing Mason Greenwood

Manchester United have been contacted by a Premier League club as they enquire about the possible signing of Mason Greenwood.

A number of players are set to depart at the end of the season as the Red Devils prepare for a major overhaul of their squad.

According to a report, most of the Man United squad is up for sale with only three players safe from the axe.

Those players are Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund, three youngsters who have performed incredibly for the Red Devils this season.

Mason Greenwood, who is now playing in La Liga with Getafe, is scheduled to return to Manchester at the end of the season once his loan period ends.

With Getafe, the Englishman has rediscovered his confidence and ability to score goals.

This season, he has eight goals and six assists in the first division of Spain.

For off the pitch reasons, Greenwood is not expected to be a part of Man United’s plans for the future.

An “unnamed Premier League side” have reportedly enquired about the prospect of signing Greenwood, according to TeamTalk.

Prior to the summer transfer window, a number of European teams, notably Juventus and Barcelona, have been linked to the 22-year-old.

It appears that a Premier League team has now entered the competition for his services.

The move itself, as well as this attempt, will be closely examined.

Greenwood will thus probably need to keep reestablishing his career elsewhere.

Juventus seem to be in the lead in the chase for the versatile attacker right now.

Greenwood can help Man United financially

Man United would expect to get a high price for their academy graduate, wherever he ends up.

According to a recent report from Gazzetta, Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has identified Greenwood as his top offensive target.

Due to the Premier League’s PSR rules, the big clubs in the league are in a vulnerable financial situation and may need to sell some of their top players in order to raise their own transfer budget.

In this kind of scenario, Greenwood might be quite beneficial for Man United.