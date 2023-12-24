Newcastle United director Dan Ashworth’s attendance at a Salernitana game suggests the club is actively preparing for the January transfer window.

Given occasional struggles in scoring crucial goals, Newcastle might be considering Boulaye Dia as an option to strengthen their attacking lineup, this is according to a new report from Gianluca di Marzio.

Newcastle United’s pursuit of another striker in the January transfer window has led them to consider Boulaye Dia from Salernitana. Dia’s impressive performances in Serie A, with four goals in 13 appearances this season, have caught the attention of several Premier League clubs, including Newcastle.

There were previous links of Newcastle targeting in-form Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy, but now it appears they are looking at alternatives.

Newcastle have suffered a ton of injuries this term, and Wilson and Isak have both been on the treatment table, so bringing in a player that can play in the centre, on the left and on the right of a front three.

While Dan Ashworth’s future at Newcastle United appears uncertain, with Manchester United reportedly targeting him, his involvement in scouting missions to identify potential signings for Newcastle is still ongoing. But the prospect of moving to Manchester United suggests a potential change for Ashworth in the near future.