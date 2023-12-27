Video: Mudryk gives Chelsea the lead against Crystal Palace with a goal from close range

Mykhailo Mudryk has scored from close range to give Chelsea the lead against Crystal Palace.

The goal came in the 13th minute after Nkunku slipped in the ball through to the Gusto who made an overlapping run on the left.

His cutback then found Chelsea’s Ukrainian winger in the six-yard box who tapped it home to send the Blues ahaead.

Watch the goal below:

Malo Gusto with a crazy run to set up Mykhailo Mudryk and Chelsea lead! The turn on the half-way line is sublime. There’s a slice of luck in the mix too. A needed start for the Blues. LIVE | https://t.co/E29Q2ugtgy#PL #OptusSport pic.twitter.com/7WgEXaKxYg — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) December 27, 2023