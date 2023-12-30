Video: Cole Palmer gives Chelsea the lead with sensational strike against Luton

Cole Palmer has broken the deadlock against Luton Town with a fantastic strike from the edge of the box.

Despite a comfortable win against today’s opponents at the start of the season, many were anticipating a tough test for Mauricio Pochettino’s side at Kenilworth Road.

Rob Edward’s side secured a point against Liverpool and put in two very impressive displays against both Arsenal and Manchester City.

But summer signing Palmer has given Chelsea an early lead with a sweet left-footed strike in the opening quarter.

