Klopp issues fresh injury concerns as Liverpool’s depth set to be tested

Jurgen Klopp is hopeful about Dominik Szoboszlai’s fitness after the midfielder sustained an injury against Newcastle.

Despite the setback, Liverpool secured a 4-2 victory at Anfield, with Mohamed Salah scoring twice, and Cody Gakpo and Curtis Jones also finding the net, extending their lead at the top of the table to three points.

Even though Liverpool had an impressive performance, there’s a concern for Klopp as Hungarian playmaker Szoboszlai was substituted after just over an hour, raising questions about his fitness. Klopp, though pleased with the team’s display, is now faced with uncertainties regarding his midfielder’s condition after the substitution.

Klopp stated in his post-match reaction: “It will change the world from a freshness point of view. Dominik Szoboszlai with a hamstring, we hope not too serious. Other players felt it as well. It’s super intense. But there’s no alternative if you want to win football games.”

The Liverpool manager will hope for a swift recovery for Szoboszlai, considering the upcoming strain on Liverpool’s squad. With midfielders like Stefan Bajcetic and Thiago Alcantara also in the recovery phase from injuries, maintaining squad depth becomes crucial for the team.

Liverpool’s options are poised to decrease further in the coming weeks, with Wataru Endo set to leave for the Asia Cup. Additionally, the matchwinner against Newcastle, Salah, is expected to travel for the upcoming African Cup of Nations with Egypt, adding to the ever-growing challenges for Klopp and the squad.