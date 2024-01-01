Gary Neville left amazed by Liverpool star as he nearly scores greatest ever Premier League goal

Gary Neville expressed amazement at Trent Alexander-Arnold’s moment of near brilliance six minutes before half-time as Liverpool sought an opening goal against Newcastle United on Monday.

The first half proved frustrating for the Reds, with Mohamed Salah having a penalty saved and Jurgen Klopp’s men expressing dissatisfaction with a number of Anthony Taylor’s decisions.

Some frustration in the first half for Liverpool may have come from a lack of quality in the final third. However, Trent Alexander-Arnold produced a moment of outrageous quality six minutes before half-time.

Alexander-Arnold received a ball just outside the penalty area after it had flown over the box. The right-back’s audacious attempt from an almost impossible angle saw the ball smash into the far post before flying away from danger, leaving Gary Neville amazed.

Off the bar! What a goal that would have been from Trent Alexander-Arnold!

Gary Neville reacted live on Sky Sports commentary: “That’s obscene. That is obscene. You can’t shoot from there. My gosh. Wow, the best non-goal I’ve ever seen.”

Moments like Trent Alexander-Arnold’s audacious attempt highlight why Jurgen Klopp is willing to accept his potential defensive limitations. Only a few players in the world would have attempted such a shot, let alone found a way to curl the ball enough to hit the far post.

The England international has moments of magic in him, at the same time he has some horror moments in him too. But when he pulls off nearly one of the greatest ever Premier League goals, his attacking ability will always shine through and block out his defensive frailties.