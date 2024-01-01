Manchester United’s extension plans: Two players to follow Lindelof with contract renewals

After deciding to hand Victor Lindelof a new one-year contract, Manchester United now plan to extend contracts of two more players.

The Athletic reported yesterday that the Red Devils have chosen to activate a one-year extension clause in the defender’s contract, who has played a key role role under Erik ten Hag this season.

Lindelof’s current contract is due to expire in June, which would have allowed him to engage in discussions with foreign clubs once the January window opened. The extension now means his deal extends until the summer of 2025.

And according to The Sun, United plan on extending the contracts of right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Hannibal Mejbri for another year.

The England full-back was out with an injury and is now back in the squad but will have to face competition from Diogo Dalot for the starting spot.

Meanwhile, the report claims that Hannibal’s days at the club are numbered and the only reason United will offer him a one year extension is so they do not lose him on a free.

Manchester United are currently going through a rough season having lost 9 games in the Premier League already and having already been knocked out of Europe.

They sit 7th in the table with 31 points, 9 points behind 4th place Arsenal and 11 points behind 1st place Liverpool.