Kylian Mbappe could grant his mother’s wish and join Liverpool

As per a report in Le Parisien, both Real Madrid and Liverpool are vying to attract the French international on a free transfer this summer.

Kylian Mbappe has the option to agree to a pre-contract this month, leaving PSG for free next summer, and is prominently linked with these two clubs.

The respected French media outlet has stated that Liverpool envisions replacing the Egyptian superstar, Mohamed Salah, at Anfield by securing the services of Mbappe.

The former Monaco player is open to all options and would consider a move to Liverpool, considering them as the “most credible and dangerous candidate.”

According to the latest edition of AS, Mbappe’s current market value is £156 million, aligning with Erling Haaland. However, it’s anticipated that no one will have to pay this fee as the player is expected to depart Paris Saint-Germain for free.

In 2022, Mbappe disclosed to The Telegraph that he engaged in discussions with Liverpool, a club that holds a special place as his mother’s favourite football team.

It looks like a case of now or never for Liverpool to land the huge superstar signing of Kylian Mbappe given they won’t have to pay a transfer fee to acquire him. Could Mbappe grant his mother’s wish and join the Reds in the summer?