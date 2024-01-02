Gary Neville states “I’ve been disappointed with Arsenal” but claims they’re still in title race

Gary Neville remains undeterred by Arsenal’s recent poor form and asserts that they are still in contention for the Premier League title.

At the start of the season, the former Manchester United star predicted that Mikel Arteta’s side could contend to end their title drought this term. Despite a strong beginning, recent struggles have led to Arsenal losing their last two league games in 2023.

With Arsenal trailing five points behind league leaders Liverpool, and Manchester City overtaking them in the table, some fans are skeptical about their chances of clinching the title.

Neville continues to assert that Arsenal are still in the title race, stating, as quoted by the Daily Mail: “I’m not going to change my prediction I don’t think you can sort of flip flop half way through a season. They’re not completely out of it Arsenal.

“I’ve been disappointed with them, they’ll be disappointed with themselves and the Arsenal fans will be disappointed with them over the past two or three weeks because they’ve missed an opportunity to put themselves in a great position.”

Although it may feel like they’re a long way back, the Gunners could close the gap to Liverpool over the next few weeks considering they will be without multiple first-team players, including Mo Salah, due to AFCON.

There’s also the opportunity for Arsenal to sign a proven goalscorer this month which, depending on who they bring in, could shift the momentum in their favour.