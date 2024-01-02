Mikel Arteta has new injury concern regarding in-form attacker

Arsenal are facing an injury issue as Bukayo Saka is nursing an achilles injury.

The England international has been Arsenal’s main man this season. The Gunners have struggled for goals with Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah all misfiring.

Saka has been a pillar of the Arsenal team, at times carrying the team on his back and scoring goals.

The young attacker scored against Fulham as well in Arsenal’s most recent defeat in the Premier League.

According to the Daily Mirror, Saka has been playing with an injury for the last few weeks.

He is facing an achilles injury problem that is recurring. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has extensively used Saka as the Spaniard relies on him too much to create and finish off chances.

The second half of the season is expected to be busier for Arsenal as they fight for the Premier League and Champions League titles.

They will also be involved in FA Cup action soon and with the transfer window opening up, this is the best time for Arsenal and Arteta to make a plan to manage Saka’s workload and get a player who can play in his position.

Arsenal will find it difficult to rest Saka in upcoming games as they fight to regain their lost form. Gunners have lost against Aston Villa, West Ham and Fulham in their recent Premier League matches.

With just one win in five Premier League games, Arteta cannot take his foot off the gas in what is considered the most crucial part of the season.