Arsenal and Man City are fighting for the signature of Barcelona star

Premier League giants Arsenal and Manchester City are both interested in signing Barcelona and Spain star Pedri.

Spanish publication Fichajes has reported that Barcelona are seriously considering whether to sell Pedri this summer or not due to concerns that his constant physical issues would make him prone to injuries for the rest of his career.

After making his first team debut in 2020, the 21-year-old is regarded as one of the best midfielders in Europe and has already made a name for himself playing for the Catalan giants.

In 120 appearances for La Liga club, Pedri has scored 17 goals but his injury issues have stopped him from performing even better and playing more games.

The midfielder has missed 13 games through injury this season. He missed 15 games last season and 41 games in the season before that. Barcelona see this as a trend with Pedri being unable to avoid injuries every season.

Barcelona have a decision to make because Pedri’s contract expires in 2026, and they may think about selling him to get out of their poor financial situation.

Both Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola would love to have a player of Pedri’s quality and talent.

Fulham’s Joao Palhinha and Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi are other midfielders being seriously considered by Arsenal.

Meanwhile Pedri could be the long term replacement of Kevin de Bruyne at Man City who is 32-years old now and the Premier League champions could soon be working on a deal to replace him.

Whichever team he joins, Pedri would be a fine addition to any Premier League side and would bring creativity and amazing passing ability to his future club.